'You just planted a kiss on his face': Kubbra Sait, Eli AvrRam's joke about Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Inside Edge'

Amazon Prime's original web series 'Inside Edge 2' was released on the OTT platform on December 6. Since the release of this second season, the show has received lots of praises and appreciation from the audience and our own 'Kuku' from 'Sacred Games', Kubbra Sait, has given an immensely positive review.
Kubbra took to her social media handle to appreciate the actors from he web series and took names of all the actors she loved the most throughout.
She said "Kya yaar!!! This season 2 of @InsideEdgeAMZN is brilliant!!! The story, the performances of each one... just incredible. I have some extra love for @Imangadbedi @RichaChadha @SiddhantChturvD @makaranddeshpa6 @TanujVirwani so y’all imma rooting for you all."
Forgetting to add Sayani Gupta's name, she further added "Oh oh wait wait... I missed @sayanigupta"
Elli AvrRam, who also starred in this season of the show felt sad not seeing her name in the appreciation post and commented "You missed me too, koi baat nahi"
Explaining the reason with a hilarious comment and menioning her love for Siddhant Chatuervedi's role as bowler Prashant Kanujia, Kubbra said "Chup! You just planted a kiss on Prashant Kanujia’s face. Give me some time girl... even for praise :)"
Well, Elli and Kubbra's banter seems legit, as Siddhant is definitely every girl's favourite boy from the film fraternity right now. We understand Kubbra's jealousy, don't we?
Siddhant, who gained his popularity as MC Sher from Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', which released earlier this year has become a view for the sore eyes of the girls. While less people knew him from the first season of 'Inside Edge', his role in the second season received the due applause.
Inside Edge is sports thriller-drama show which also stars actors like Richa Chaddha, Vivek Oberoi, Angad Bedi and Sayani Gupta. Receiving positive reviews from across the country, the show has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
