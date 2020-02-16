'You have won hearts of the entire nation': Ranveer Singh's message to 'America's Got Talent' finalist V Unbeatable

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has given a shout-out to Mumbai-based dance group V Unbeatable, who are currently competing for the "America's Got Talent: The Champions" trophy.

V Unbeatable recently danced on the song "Tattad tattad" from Ranveer-starrer "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" on the stage of "America's Got Talent: The Champions".

Now Ranveer has a message for the crew. In a short video, he said some encouraging words to the dance crew: "I am very happy that V Unbeatable have made it to the finals of 'America's Got Talent'. This is unprecedented. I'd like to give my best wishes to the troupe. I just want to say that whatever you have achieved on the world stage is unprecedented. To do what you guys have done on the world stage in such a spectacular fashion, you have won the hearts of the entire nation."