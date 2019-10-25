You guys made me into a headliner: Taylor Swift dedicates 13 years in industry to fans

Taylor Swift has become quite a common name and her songs echo around the globe! Well, this didn't happen overnight. As she turned 13 in the industry, the crooner put out the most beautiful message for her fans which is sure to make you go aww! With around seven albums and numerous melodies, Swift seemed in adulation of her fans whom she credited with all the success and the "support" which helped her stay true!

"I said in an interview 13 years ago "I'm just hoping that I have a second album that does as well as the first and someday get to be a headliner and always be the same person that I started out as," the singer began writing on Instagram.

She continued with a note of thanks for the fans who turned her into "a headliner".

"Scrolling through your posts today has me feeling all the feelings & I want to thank you. Because of you, there was a 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th and 7th album. You guys made me into a headliner because you wanted to see me play," she added.

"And your support all these years is what's helped me stay true to that kid I was when I started out," the 'Blank Space' crooner signed off.