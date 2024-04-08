'You Complete Me': Arjun Rampal Shares Romantic Birthday Post For Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who is dating actress Gabriella Demetriades, shared a heartfelt message on her birthday. The 'Don' actor, on Monday (April 8), took to his Instagram account to post a beautiful compilation of photos and videos of the actress.

He wrote a caption that read, "Happy birthday beautiful, time to make more.... Beautiful memories you complete me. YingYing YangYang. Love love #happybirthdaygabriella."

Gabriella responded to Rampal's post with a heart emoji.

Arjun Rampal tied the knot with model Mehr Jesia in 1998 but confirmed their separation in May 2018. They share two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Arjun has been in a relationship with digital content creator and model Gabriella Demetriades for a few years. They announced their pregnancy in April 2019, and Gabriella gave birth to their son, Arik, on July 18, 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in 'Crakk' which hit theaters on February 23 this year.

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the movie also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson.

As per a statement, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

The film faced a box office clash with Yami Gautam's 'Article 370'.