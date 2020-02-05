'You cannot beat this when it comes to being stupid': Sonam Kapoor trolled for tweeting sun is 'light years away'

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently took to Twitter to marvel the viral image of the surface of the sun clicked in high resolution.

Recently, the Daniel Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawaii released the highest resolution images of the Sun’s surface ever taken. The image that is doing the rounds on the internet is the most detailed image of the sun’s surface to date and shows plasma cells the size of Texas.

Sharing the image, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "It’s amazing how much science and technology has helped us learn about objects that are light years away!"