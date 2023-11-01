'You Are A Pathetic Nobody': Javed Akhtar Hits Back At X User Who Slammed Him For His Post Against Israel

Javed Akhtar |

Veteran Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar engaged in a verbal spat with a social media user who criticised him for his rant against Israel over its retaliation against the Gaza-based Hamas terror group. On Wednesday (November 1), Javed Akhtar shared his opinion on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war on his official X account.

He wrote, "So now Israel is justifying its indiscriminate round the clock bombing on helpless civilians of Gaza by giving example of Hiroshima and Nagasaki . !!! .. and the so-called civilised world is listening. They are the same people who teach us human rights."

To this, a user replied, "They are not innocent civilians as it is portrayed, fact remains they are bloody terrorist sympathisers & give shalter to them (sic)."

Reacting to the user, the lyricist clarified, "I have always condemned all kind of terrorism . Mob terrorism , bomb terrorism , state terrorism . But you will choose not to understand me Avinash because you are a pathetic nobody who is trying to find an identity by becoming a bigot."

However, his post did not go down well with a section of users who trolled the screenwriter-lyricist and called him 'hypocrite'. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Javed Akhtar is quite active on social media and he often shares his opinions on various issues. Most of the times, he also gets trolled and slammed for his opinions.

On October 7, Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and killed nearly 1,400 civilians Families were massacred in their own homes and over 260 people were slaughtered at a music festival.

