 ‘Yes & No Both’: Krystle D’Souza Opens Up On Being In Relationship With Karan Tacker
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Yes & No Both’: Krystle D’Souza Opens Up On Being In Relationship With Karan Tacker

‘Yes & No Both’: Krystle D’Souza Opens Up On Being In Relationship With Karan Tacker

Krystle D’Souza, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Karan Tacker for a really long time has finally addressed the rumours of her relationship with the actor. Krystle states that there was no ‘label’ to her relationship with Karan.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 09:50 PM IST
article-image

Krystle D’Souza who is now being talked about widely after her stint in ‘Visfot,’ was recently quizzed about her relationship status with her Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behena Hai costar Karan Tacker.

Read Also
Krystle D'Souza Gets Teary-Eyed Recalling Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'My World Shattered...'
article-image

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, the actress has now opened up on the same and has stated that her relationship with Karan had no label. Krystle states that she does not talk to Karan any more, however, he will always be very special to her.

The actress says, “Honestly don't know. Yes, we did share a relationship of co-stars, best friends and two people who were dependent on each other for so many things. Was it a relationship in terms of what the world calls a relationship? I don't know."

When asked if she was dating Karan, the actress says, “Yes and no, both. He will always be very dear to me. Very good memories that I would want to cherish and take ahead with me. Amazing co-star and amazing human.”

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Son Udhayanidhi Appointed As Deputy CM, Oath Ceremony Scheduled For Sunday; Senthilbalaji Returns To Cabinet
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Son Udhayanidhi Appointed As Deputy CM, Oath Ceremony Scheduled For Sunday; Senthilbalaji Returns To Cabinet
Delhi Firing VIDEO: 2 Bike-Borne Shooters Open Fire At Sweet Shop In Nangloi, Escape After Leaving 'Extortion' Letter
Delhi Firing VIDEO: 2 Bike-Borne Shooters Open Fire At Sweet Shop In Nangloi, Escape After Leaving 'Extortion' Letter
BCCI Announces India Squad For T20I Series Against Bangladesh; Pacer Mayank Yadav Gets Maiden Call-Up; Check Full List
BCCI Announces India Squad For T20I Series Against Bangladesh; Pacer Mayank Yadav Gets Maiden Call-Up; Check Full List
‘Two Faced’: Madalsa Sharma’s Comment On Rupali Ganguly Takes Internet By Storm
‘Two Faced’: Madalsa Sharma’s Comment On Rupali Ganguly Takes Internet By Storm
Read Also
ED Summons Krystle Dsouza, Karan Wahi In Connection With Octa FX Money Laundering Case, Actors To...
article-image

The actress states that she does not believe in labels and says, “Sometimes a relationship is between two people. If these two people have decided to not give a name to the relationship then what name will you give? If these two friends have decided to be best friends then that label will be out there. Even if they are not best friends, they have given that label.”

Further speaking about not giving her relationship with Karan any labels, Krystle says, “If two people have decided that they don't want to tell the world about what they have or had then how can one give a label to it. So I can't label one relationship where there was no label."

For the uninformed, it was widely speculated that Krystle and Karan were in a relationship for a very long time. However, the duo never made it official.

Read Also
Krystle D’Souza Reveals She Is Not In Touch With 'Ex-Best Friend' Karan Tacker: 'People Go Their...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Two Faced’: Madalsa Sharma’s Comment On Rupali Ganguly Takes Internet By Storm

‘Two Faced’: Madalsa Sharma’s Comment On Rupali Ganguly Takes Internet By Storm

‘Yes & No Both’: Krystle D’Souza Opens Up On Being In Relationship With Karan Tacker

‘Yes & No Both’: Krystle D’Souza Opens Up On Being In Relationship With Karan Tacker

They Will Never Let People Leave Happily’: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Jennifer Mistry...

They Will Never Let People Leave Happily’: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Jennifer Mistry...

‘Mera World Hi Cheen Liya’: Adrija Roy Opens Up On Her Breakup, Fans Assume It Is Jhanak’s...

‘Mera World Hi Cheen Liya’: Adrija Roy Opens Up On Her Breakup, Fans Assume It Is Jhanak’s...

Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master's Wife Files Complaint Against Woman Who Accused Him Of Sexual...

Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master's Wife Files Complaint Against Woman Who Accused Him Of Sexual...