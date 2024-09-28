‘Yes & No Both’: Krystle D’Souza Opens Up On Being In Relationship With Karan Tacker

Krystle D’Souza who is now being talked about widely after her stint in ‘Visfot,’ was recently quizzed about her relationship status with her Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behena Hai costar Karan Tacker.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, the actress has now opened up on the same and has stated that her relationship with Karan had no label. Krystle states that she does not talk to Karan any more, however, he will always be very special to her.

The actress says, “Honestly don't know. Yes, we did share a relationship of co-stars, best friends and two people who were dependent on each other for so many things. Was it a relationship in terms of what the world calls a relationship? I don't know."

When asked if she was dating Karan, the actress says, “Yes and no, both. He will always be very dear to me. Very good memories that I would want to cherish and take ahead with me. Amazing co-star and amazing human.”

The actress states that she does not believe in labels and says, “Sometimes a relationship is between two people. If these two people have decided to not give a name to the relationship then what name will you give? If these two friends have decided to be best friends then that label will be out there. Even if they are not best friends, they have given that label.”

Further speaking about not giving her relationship with Karan any labels, Krystle says, “If two people have decided that they don't want to tell the world about what they have or had then how can one give a label to it. So I can't label one relationship where there was no label."

For the uninformed, it was widely speculated that Krystle and Karan were in a relationship for a very long time. However, the duo never made it official.