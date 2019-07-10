Entertainment

Updated on IST

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Kairav replaced from show due to viral fever

By FPJ Web Desk

Social Media is talking about a small kid’s exit from television’s most long-running drama ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Kairav replaced from show due to viral fever

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in