Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Kairav replaced from show due to viral fever

<p>Social Media is talking about a small kid's exit from television's most long running drama 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Child actor Shaurya who was playing the role of Kairav who is quite popular among show's fans, has been replaced on the show. His mother has claimed he was suffering from viral fever and that was the only reason the kid didn't show up for shooting on the set. Previously there were rumours about Shaurya's tantrums.</p><p>Reacting to rumours of Shaurya's tantrums, his mom told Spotboye, "I know. By now 100 stories must be floating around but the truth is that Shaurya is down with viral fever, past 5 days and he couldn't go for shoots. In fact, he has not attended his school even today. I have all his medical certificates as proof too. So, they (production house, Director's Kut) had to replace him on immediate basis."</p>. <p>She further said, "They had called Shaurya for a one-day shoot, but we said he is not in a condition. Although after a bit of discussion we went ahead for the shoot yet he couldn't sustain for more than 2 hours and we had to get him back. However, they required him for 8-10 hours, which was not possible, so they had to go for a replacement."</p>. <p>Shaurya's mom also posted a video on Instagram where he thanked fans for their wishes and announced his exit. However, she later deleted it after it was asked by the production team to pull down. Because they don't want it to go public before they found any replacement or official announcement for Shourya. She added, "The production team called me and said to pull down the post because they didn't want the news of Shaurya quitting the show to go out before they introduce his replacement."</p><p>New Kairav was introduced by makers on Monday's episode and certainly viewers found it hard to digest as the old one was a much favourite and close to their heart.</p>