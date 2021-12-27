Year-ender 2021: Viral photos, videos of B-Town celebs that broke the internet

Social media is a platform that keeps buzzing throughout the day. Don't you agree? Be it ordinary people becoming celebrities or photos and videos of Bollywood stars going viral, netizens have been engaged with what all happened throughout the year.

Today's generation is always on phones hitting likes or commenting on trendy posts. Needless to mention, when it comes to their favorite star's post how could one resist from not expressing their heart out!

Before we wrap the year 2021, let's take a sneak peek into pictures and videos that went viral in 2021.

Here are 5 such visuals that hit netizens, we are sure that might have not missed it!

Ranveer Singh kisses Kapil Dev

Just ahead of the release of '83', based on the Indian cricket team's victory in the 1983 World Cup, the reel and real Kapil Dev went viral on the internet for one of their photos.

Take a look at the picture, right here:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Akshay Kumar sleeping on Rohit Shetty's lap

Actress Katrina Kaif recorded 'Sooryavanshi' co-star Akshay Kumar on camera as he was taking a nap on director Rohit Shetty's lap before the initial day of promotions.

In the video which went viral, Akshay was spotted calming taking a nap on Rohit Shetty’s lap while Rohit seated a the windowpane senses Katrina's mischief.

The post was captioned to read, "Just look at the excitement of the boys for our first day promotions together 🙄😊 @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar #sooryavanshiintheatres #sundayvibes #sooryavanshi NOV 5 th."

Take a look at the video, right here:

SRK caught on camera post son's arrest

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had maintained a low profile since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case in October.

The actor was clicked arriving on a set in an all-black outfit only to happen in December. The image was posted by a fan page on Instagram, leaving netizens - fan in awe to see their star clicked after long time.

VicKat wedding snaps

Of course, we can't miss the grand wedding of this year which was all the buzz through the year end. In the star couple's intimate wedding, fans were awaiting for snaps of the celebration. As soon as the images were posted by Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on their official Instagram page, netizens were left in awe and the clicks went viral in no time.

Take a look at Katrina's post:

Raj Kundra stepping out Mumbai jail

Pictures of Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra walking out of a Mumbai jail went viral on social media. It was in September, he was seen stepping out of the jail a day after a magistrate court granted him bail in a pornographic films case.

PeeCee's Matrix Resurrections look



Global star Priyanka Chopra had shared her first look from her most-awaited Hollywood film 'The Matrix Resurrections' on social media. Excited fans were quick to react to the poster as they finally got to see PeeCee's avatar in the film. Also, few days ago, the actress took to post her Matrix Resurrections avtaar urging fans to watch the film.



Take a look at the picture, right here

Jehangir Ali Khan's first photo

Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's second son Jeh, who was born in February this year, got captured by the paparazzi in Mumbai in mid-August. Earlier in July, Jeh was spotted in Kareena's recently-released book the 'Pregnancy Bible'.

Ranbir and Alia's Diwali clicks

Alia had shared a loved-up Diwali photo with Ranbir, wherein both can be seen lost in eatch other's eye. Their adorable chemistry took netizens to share and make the click go viral. "& some love .. ✨❤️Happy Diwali," the captioned of the post read.

Dia Mirza's baby bump

In April, feeling blessed to have entered motherhood, the actress took to social media to share a picture of her baby bump. "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb", Dia Mirza wrote in the caption of the adorable post.

Check the post, here:

First picture of Virushka with Vamika

In January, Anushka and Virat took to social media to share a glimpse of their daughter Vamika. In the click that soon went viral, mom Anushka wrote, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.” Dad Kohli had commented on the post, “My whole world in one frame.”

Take a look at the post, here:

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 04:30 PM IST