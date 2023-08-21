'Ye Toh Sri Lankan Hai': Netizens Question Jacqueline Fernandez's Participation In India Day Parade In NYC

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez participated in the world's largest 'India Day Parade' outside India, which kicked off in New York City on Sunday, and she was seen waving the Indian tricolour during the parade. However, it raised eyebrows on social media as several netizens pointed out that she is officially a Sri Lankan citizen.

The 41st Annual India Day Parade in New York City also saw the participation of Indian spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, along with NYC Mayor Eric Adam.

It was kicked off at 38th Street and Madison Avenue in New York at 12 pm on Sunday (local time). It was organised by the Federation of India Association in New York.

Netizens question Jacqueline's nationality

A video of Jacqueline has now gone viral on the internet in which she can be seen waving the Indian tricolour as people gathered for the parade in New York City.

However, netizens were quick to point out that she is not really a citizen of India officially and that she only works in the country.

For the unawares, Jacqueline was born in Sri Lanka and holds the official citizenship of the neighbouring country.

"Aur koi nahi mila kya? She's a Sri lankan," a user wrote, while another wondered, "Is she an Indian citizen? Since when?"

"Sri Lankan citizen participating in 41st India day Parade! Did they run out of indian actresses?" a user tweeted. "Koi Pakistani aur Bangladeshi bhi ko bhi Bula leta," another wrote.

Jacqueline's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen in Sonu Sood's actioner 'Fateh'. The film is touted to be on the lines of cyber crime in modern times and it also promises some never-seen-before action and stunts.

Besides, if reports are to be believed, Jacqueline has also bagged 'Welcome 3', along with Disha Patani. The film is also set to feature Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi.