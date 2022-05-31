Yash and Sanjay Dutt's 'KGF: Chapter 2' to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 3

Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 3.

The movie will be available to stream in five languages - Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Join Rocky on his journey to rule the world!! 🔥#KGF2onPrime, streaming from June 3 pic.twitter.com/m2dAaqxomE — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 31, 2022

'KGF: Chapter 2' follows the journey of Rocky whose name strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order.

Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy. He is a hero and a saviour to the people of Narachi. While trying to fulfil his promise to his mother, he must face many obstacles in the form of Adheera, Inayat Khalil and Ramika Sen.

Headlined by Yash, the movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois among others in pivotal roles.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.