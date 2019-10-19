Yami Gautam rocks Neetu Kapoor's look in the recreation of classic song 'Ek mai aur ek tu'

As Yami Gautam’s character Pari from Bala created waves across, very few know that Yami Gautam’s look in one of the portions of the film is inspired by Khel Khel Mein’s classic song ‘Ek main Aur Ek Tu’. It was Yami’s way of paying a tribute to a song she absolutely loves from the iconic era of the 70s.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala is a film set in Kanpur that revolves around a man played by Ayushmann Khurrana suffering from premature balding and the lack of confidence and societal pressure which runs with it. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles.As Yami Gautam’s character Pari from Bala created waves across, very few know that Yami Gautam’s look in one of the portions of the film is inspired by Khel Khel Mein’s classic song ‘Ek main Aur Ek Tu’. It was Yami’s way of paying a tribute to a song she absolutely loves from the iconic era of the 70s.

Yami Gautam’s character is grabbing eyeballs in the movie and the actress is thrilled with the response. Yami wanted to bring her own to the look as well. In the new version, Yami has jazzed up the look with a few additions like the polka-dotted chiffon dress and the hairband.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala is a film set in Kanpur that revolves around a man played by Ayushmann Khurrana suffering from premature balding and the lack of confidence and societal pressure which runs with it. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles.