X User Calls Hansal Mehta 'Ghatiya Aadmi' & Asks Him To Relocate To Dhaka Or Karachi, Filmmaker REACTS

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta has been actively voicing out his opinion on social media over the violent clashes that have erupted in Bangladesh. And while his views did not go down well with a lot of netizens, a user slammed him and asked him to 'relocate' to Dhaka or Karachi.

An X user took to the microblogging site to call the filmmaker "ghatiya aadmi" and even urged authorities to look into Mehta's "funds". "Tu sirf ghatiya film maker nahin ghatiya aadmi bhi hai! Teri poori biradari waisi hai. You should relocate to Dhaka or Karachi asap. Move to the country you are loyal to. This is still a Hindu country. I hope the authorities investigate the source of funds for your industry ASAP," the user wrote.

Oh you poor, sore loser https://t.co/KPvULjSHSi — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 7, 2024

However, not one to mince words, Mehta gave it back to the user in his own way. "Oh you poor, sore loser," the filmmaker responded.

Hansal Mehta on Bangladesh crisis

It all began after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and fled the country, and Mehta recalled the time when she had banned the release of his film Faraaz in the neighbouring country.

Seeing the events unfold in Bangladesh reminds me of the Faraaz release saga. It is streaming globally on Netflix except in Bangladesh where it has been banned.



The release of ‘Faraaz’ based on the Holey Artisan Bakery, Dhaka attack of 2016 was sought to be stalled for nearly… pic.twitter.com/dQIP9pF9P1 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 5, 2024

"This was a government that wanted nobody outside Bangladesh to know that they were simply inept and run by a highly authoritarian leader who was afraid of any criticism towards herself. They wanted to cover up their bloodied hands by shutting our voice and our right to tell a story," he wrote.

Hansal Mehta on receiving messages from Bangladesh

Later, he also busted news about Hindus being targeted in Bangladesh and said that people spreading such news had their own vested interests.

Here is a message I received from Bangladesh. Tells you what people are feeling there unlike what some bigoted people here want you to believe.



“Good morning Sir, it feels like we’ve achieved liberation again in our country’s history.



Now we must build a just and fair… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 6, 2024

"Here is a message I received from Bangladesh. Tells you what people are feeling there unlike what some bigoted people here want you to believe. 'Good morning Sir, it feels like we’ve achieved liberation again in our country’s history. Now we must build a just and fair Bangladesh 2.0!'," he wrote on X.