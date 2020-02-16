Wow Weekend: ‘Out of my relationship, I am stress-free and happy’

How often do you go for short getaways on the weekends?

Sometimes I go for picnics with my family and children. There are no specific locations. My children decide randomly and we are off for an outing.

We love to sit home and enjoy things that my children would love to do. But yes, if they wish to go out shopping etc. I do accompany them always.

What kind of food and drink do you treat yourself to on the weekend?

Nothing specific, it all depends on the mood and choice of my children.

Do you believe in a work-life balance concept?

Yes, we need to strike a balance. But I am poor at managing both these ends. If I have holidays and all of a sudden I am called for work, I don’t know how to balance it. I will not bother and always choose my holiday over my work.

I can never strike a balance between my professional and personal life. Thankfully, my children and my family members try to strike a balance for me.

In case they wish to be with me during these working weekends, they will drop in wherever I am shooting and spend some time sharing and caring for me.

Why is it important?

We need to strike a balance professionally merely because firstly, we are passionate about the work that we do. Secondly, we need money. And I am a single earning member of the family. I need to take care of the welfare of my kids.

How do you keep stress at bay?

I never take stress at all. I usually try to find an alternative answer to my problem. I am happy that I am a strong woman. I feel most women are strong.

People might feel that being out of a relationship, I must be stressed out or sad but it’s nothing like that. Being out of my relationship I am stress free and happy.

I am of the opinion that if I am not happy in a relationship I need to go out of it. And now, being out of not one but two relationships, I am very happy.

What tips would you like to give to readers to strike a work-life balance?

Everyone needs to help themselves and strike their work-life balance carefully. Some of the women may not be working, they may be dependent on their other half. Everyone has a different life. They need to solve all their problems accordingly.

Do you think everyone should have a hobby and nurture it no matter the odds?

Yes indeed. Nurturing and maintaining your hobbies will make you happy indeed. Your leisure hours can be utilised doing what you love the most.