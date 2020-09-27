World Tourism Day 2020: From Goa to Paris, celebs tell what is on their bucket list

Mukul Dev, actor

Favourite destination: I a wildlife buff, especially the big cats. So my favourite Indian destination is the Gir Forest in Gujarat, which is the abode of Asian lions. Then there is Jim Corbett where I would like to go to spot the Bengal Tiger; Ranthambore, again for famous Bengal tigers. I would also like to visit Dharamshala, which has the monastery of his holiness, the Dalai Lama. Internationally, it's Africa: Maasai Mara and the Serengeti in Tanzania. There are so many places within Maasai Mara like Amboseli; it's really beautiful. I go there often and you can see the lion pride and the tuskers.

Special memory: It was in the Gir forest where I took up the responsibility of a little lion cub, which was at the medical centre. The cub had an issue because he was abandoned — every time you called out to him he would not come forward, rather come walking backwards. That was not very becoming of a lion. I took up his medical responsibility and within a year he was cured of this and today he resides as the alpha male of the Gir forest. He is a full grown lion and his name is Kabir. For me it was like bringing up a child.