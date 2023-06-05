World Environment Day 2023: Sidharth Malhotra initiates his #NotMineButYours campaign, plants saplings

Staying true to his commitment towards environmental preservation, Bollywood's beloved actor Sidharth Malhotra joined his fans in planting more saplings in his community, as an effort to observe the World Environment Day 2023.

Under his initiative #NotMineButYours, Sidharth urged his fans to ensure a greener cover for the country and dedicate their efforts in ensuring a healthier environment for one and all.

The actor set out to plant trees with his team and took to Instagram to share the development with his fans. Hoping that his intent translates into further action from the society at large, the actor wrote through a post: The collective responsibility is #NotMineButOurs

Today, the team & I planted trees in the vicinity. It is our collective responsibility to help save the planet and ensure we leave a happy and thriving planet for the future generations. Join us in celebrating World Environment Day by planting trees and embracing a sustainable lifestyle. Let’s show our planet some love! Here is to getting our hands dirty for Mother Earth! 💚🌳 #WorldEnvironmentDay

Speaking further about his initiative, the 'Shershaah' actor commented, "I am happy to be a part of my initiative that I undertook with my team. It is our collective responsibility to work towards the betterment of the environment and inspire others to join us in creating a greener world for future generations. On this World Environment Day, Let’s make sustainable choices, for this world is not just mine, but ours!"

The actor has always believed in leading by example and he hopes that his ardent fans will follow suit. He believes that change for a better tomorrow can be ensured through collective efforts.

On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in the actioner 'Yodha' opposite Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.