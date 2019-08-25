Workshop on film appreciation: How to ‘see’ a movie

Shedde spoke passionately about India’s linguistic diversity, and by extension India’s linguistic diversity in filmmaking. She questioned audiences about how many regional language films they had seen, given that India produces films in almost 42 languages and dialects. She spoke about the paucity of a viewer’s reach and the lack of diverse influences on a viewer’s mind, if or she was someone who stuck primarily to Hindi and English movies, missing out on the many regional language films out there. “We suffer from spectacular ignorance of our own richness,” said Shedde.

Later Shedde dived into what film criticism involved. During her career she had learnt “how to read a film”, how technical aspects influenced a film’s message, and how camera angles give movies depth and finesse, completely changing with every angle how a viewer experiences a movie. “One connects more intimately with a movie, thanks to how a camera is used, and how a movie is picturised. No one sees the effort that has gone into the picturisation, or what the cameraman had to do to film a risky shot,” she explained.

Part of Shedde’s presentation was showing viewers a film she had made herself, called ‘Looking for Amitabh'. Shedde narrated how at the Kala Ghoda Festival, Dev Benegal had commissioned her to make a film on none other than Amitabh Bachchan. She went about doing so innovatively and creatively, trying to think as unusually as possible. She interviewed a group of blind people on their experience of watching a Bachchan film – how they felt he must be like, how they imagined him to be.