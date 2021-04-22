'Working in 'The Father' made me think about my past,' says Anthony Hopkins

He recalled how the particularly emotional last scene wasn't working initially. "The last scene didn't work and we had a little break. I went around the set, saw the chair where I used for sit. There was a photograph of my daughters and myself in younger days and the camera pasts and goes out of the window. That hit me," said the actor.

For Hopkins, the film brought back many memories. "I remember the time I took my mother to the hospital when my father had died, and I still remember looking at him and his feet were cold. This was almost 40 years ago and I remember thinking that 'yeah, you are not so hot either. There he is and one day I will be there'. That's a wonderful thing -- and I know it is weird to say that it's a wonderful thing -- but it's good to remember that it's all gone with the wind. I remember I found his glasses, and he had a little notebook with a map of America. He wanted to come to America, and I told him that I would take him. Of course, he was unwell and I promised him, to cheer him up, that when he gets out of the hospital, I would take him to New York and drive across," he recalled.