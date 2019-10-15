Entertainment

Workaholic Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and other celebs spotted by paparazzi

By FPJ Web Desk

Check out the pictures of Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor on the set.

Workaholic Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and other celebs spotted by paparazzi

It seems 2000's duo Shilpa Shetty and anil Kapoor is coming back with something fresh and happening. The two was spotted today in Filmistaan studio in Goregaon with choreographer and director Farah Khan. Shilpa was all smiles to paps as she posed with forever young Anil Kapoor and Farah.

Other celebs continued with their visits to gym and Pilates. Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh snapped outside their gym.

Kareena Kapoor at Mehboob Studio, Bandra
Shilpa Shetty with Anil Kapoor
Shilpa Shetty with Farah Khan
Malaika Arora met Saif Ali Khan at i think fitness
Malaika Arora spotted at Diva Yoga in Bandra
Arjun Kapoor at clinic in Bandra
Riteish Deshmukh at gym
Genelia Deshmukh at gym
Photos by Viral Bhayani

