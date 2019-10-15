Workaholic Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and other celebs spotted by paparazzi

It seems 2000's duo Shilpa Shetty and anil Kapoor is coming back with something fresh and happening. The two was spotted today in Filmistaan studio in Goregaon with choreographer and director Farah Khan. Shilpa was all smiles to paps as she posed with forever young Anil Kapoor and Farah.

Other celebs continued with their visits to gym and Pilates. Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh snapped outside their gym.