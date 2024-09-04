 'Won't Know If It's Kangana Ranaut Or Her Mother': HP Minister Jagat Singh Negi Says MP-Actress Visited Flood-Hit Areas Later To Save Her Makeup (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Won't Know If It's Kangana Ranaut Or Her Mother': HP Minister Jagat Singh Negi Says MP-Actress Visited Flood-Hit Areas Later To Save Her Makeup (VIDEO)

'Won't Know If It's Kangana Ranaut Or Her Mother': HP Minister Jagat Singh Negi Says MP-Actress Visited Flood-Hit Areas Later To Save Her Makeup (VIDEO)

Negi stated that when people were dying due to the flood in her own constituency, Kangana excused herself from visiting the areas under the pretense of red alert

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
article-image

Himachal Pradesh minister Jagat Singh Negi, on Tuesday, took a dig at actress and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, for her delayed visit to the flood-hit regions in the state, and said that it was so that she could "protect her makeup" from the heavy rain.

During the assembly session on Tuesday, Negi stated that when people were dying due to the flood in her own constituency, Kangana excused herself from visiting the areas under the pretense of red alert in those regions. He cited Kangana's statement that the people of her party asked her to avoid visiting the flood-hit areas amidst the heavy rain to be safe from any untoward incident.

"She visited the areas later, when we had already started the rescue work, and the locals were already devastated due to the floods. Now that must be because she wanted to save her makeup and did not want to ruin her look. Had she visited the areas amid heavy rain, her makeup would have washed away, and people would not have known if it was Kangana or her mother visiting them," Negi said.

Read Also
Manoj Muntashir Defends Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Amid Controversy: 'Can't Believe Sikhs Got Scared...
article-image

His statement did not go down with a section of the internet who termed it 'sexist' and objectionable. "The remarks on Kangana Ranaut are nothing but a reflection of the absurd mentality that Congress abides by. Misogyny at its peak!" a user wrote, while another said, "Why do these politicians need to stoop to such a low level?"

FPJ Shorts
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract
Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract
'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai
'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai
Haryana Job Crisis: Over 46,000 Postgraduates, Graduates & 1.2 Lakh Undergraduates Apply For The Position Of Sweeper
Haryana Job Crisis: Over 46,000 Postgraduates, Graduates & 1.2 Lakh Undergraduates Apply For The Position Of Sweeper

This is not the first time that Kangana has been subjected to misogynist comments by politicians. A few days ago, the chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Simranjit Singh Mann, had said that the actress had "lot of experience of rape", after she had said that women were sexually assaulted during the farmers' protest.

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At IC 814 Makers For 'Distorting' Facts, Says 'Censorship Is Only For Some...
article-image

On the work front, Kangana is now embroiled in a battle with the Censor Board after they refused to certify her upcoming film, Emergency, based on the life of late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on September 6, has now been postponed indefinitely.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While...

'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While...

No Urgent Relief For Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: Bombay High Court Says It Can't Command Censor...

No Urgent Relief For Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: Bombay High Court Says It Can't Command Censor...

'Locked Me Without Food, Gave Drug-Laced Water': Woman Makes SHOCKING Claims Against Malayalam Actor...

'Locked Me Without Food, Gave Drug-Laced Water': Woman Makes SHOCKING Claims Against Malayalam Actor...

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh's Tujhe Meri Kasam To Re-Release On September 13: 'Amazing To...

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh's Tujhe Meri Kasam To Re-Release On September 13: 'Amazing To...

'Won't Know If It's Kangana Ranaut Or Her Mother': HP Minister Jagat Singh Negi Says MP-Actress...

'Won't Know If It's Kangana Ranaut Or Her Mother': HP Minister Jagat Singh Negi Says MP-Actress...