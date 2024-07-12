Wonderland OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Tang Wei, Park Bo-gum South Korean Film?

Wonderland OTT Release Date | Trailer

Wonderland is a romantic film starring Tang Wei, Park Bo-gum, and Bae Suzy in the lead roles. It was released on June 5, 2024, and is set to stream on OTT in July 2024.

When and where to watch Wonderland?

The science fiction film is scheduled to premiere on July 26, 2024. It will release on Netflix. The streaming platform has shared the poster of the film and captioned, "Imagine being able to reconnect with someone who is gone… How much would it change our lives? 👀 Starring Park Bo-gum, Bae Suzy, and Tang Wei, the movie #Wonderland will arrive on Netflix, July 26."

Plot

The film revolves around artificial intelligence that helps people communicate with the help of video calls to their loved ones if they don't exist in the material world. Choi Wo and Jung Yu Mi control the events that happen in Wonderland.

The trailer shows that when Tae-joo Gum enters a coma due to an accident, Jeong-in decides to join Wonderland. Will Wonderland be able to give them the comfort they want forever? What happens next is revealed in the film.

The cast of the film includes Tang Wei as Bai Li, Choi Woo-shik as Hyeon-soo, Jung Yu-mi as Hae-ri, Park Bo-gum as Tae-joo, Bae Suzy as Jeong-in, Nina Paw as Bai Li's mother, Gong Yoo as Sung-joon and Kim Sung-ryung as Hyeon-soo's mother has a special appearance in the film.

About Wonderland

The film is written and directed by Kim Tae-yong and Min Ye-ji. Oh Jeong-wan has produced the film with Park Kwan-soo under Bom Film Productions and Kirin Productions. Kim Hyung-ju has edited the film. The cinematgraphy is done by Kim Seong-jin and Park Hong-yeol.