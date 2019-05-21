‘Wonder Woman 1984’ delay was ‘frustrating’: Patty Jenkins

by PTI
written by PTI
'Wonder Woman 1984' delay was 'frustrating': Patty Jenkins


London: Director Patty Jenkins says the wait for “Wonder Woman 1984” has been “frustrating”. The release of the follow-up to 2017’s DC hit “Wonder Woman”, fronted by Gal Gadot, was pushed back from a November 2019 release to June 5, 2020. According to DigitalSpy, a video of Jenkins is doing the rounds in which she can be heard saying how she jokingly once said she wanted the film to be out in summer 2020.

“I can’t wait! I can’t believe – it’s so funny, for all the entire time that we were making the movie, I was lobbying. They were wanting to move it up much earlier. And I was like ‘You guys, it’s got to be the summer of 2020, like it’s got to be!’ And that was what I always wanted “And now, I’ve just screened a version of the film and I’m like ‘Oh my God, can we move it back up again?’ I’m dying to release this film! But of course it’s good and it’s fine, but it’s frustrating to have to wait,” she says in the clip.

“Wonder Woman 1984” also stars Chris Pine, Kristin Wiig, Pedro Pascal, with Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright in supporting their roles.



You may also like

20 years of ‘Sooryavansham’: Twitter features best of...

Netizens slam Fatima Sana Shaikh in her recent...

Die hard fan Gauri Khan welcomes her favourite actress Madhuri...

Vivek Oberoi takes a dig at former PM...

Its a wrap for Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy...

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Saaho’s release date...

What he did was shameful: Anupam Kher on...

Get ready for ‘Turpeya’ from Salman Khan’s upcoming...

Sushmita Sen’s BF Rohman Shawl congratulates her as...

Kareena Kapoor playing with Saif Ali Khan’s moustache...

Leave a Comment