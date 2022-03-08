Women's Day Special: THESE Bollywood and OTT powerhouses reveal what it's like to carve a niche in a male-dominated industry

The Indian film industry has indeed grown by leaps and bounds in recent times. Women are no longer treated merely as eye candy, and as the heroines are doing more meaningful, content-driven roles, contributors behind the camera are shining as well. As the globe celebrates International Women’s Day, The Free Press Journal caught up with female directors, producers and writers from the Indian film industry.

Tanuja Chandra

Director: Dushman, Sangharsh, Qarib Qarib Singlle

“When it’s an obviously unequal world, it’s always nice to have a dedicated day to remind ourselves that we have a long way to go before one can say that the oppression and exploitation of women are on a road of steep decline! I think, collectively and as individuals, each of us needs to work toward this goal daily and speak up for equality. I personally have been committed to this in my choice of stories for projects I work on. This passion has only grown over the years. There are countless stories belonging to the female genre, all kinds — dramatic, funny, sad, emotional, thrilling, romantic, with various backgrounds and unique cultures. It’s impossible to run out of stories. We should tell more stories of women led by women.”

Amita Madhvani

Producer: Aarya franchise & Dhamaka

“We are representing women as real characters, and today’s audience is ready to accept and understand and own them. For me, safety on our set is a priority. Maintaining the respect of each working crew is important. As a producer, some decisions are tough, but one should be able to make it work with grace and humour. It is entirely up to you. How truthful and hardworking you are in your job. That honesty will always shine. That energy can never be curtailed, and if it is, go, fly away, and find another nest that suits your personality, but don’t give up.”

Pragya Kapoor

Producer: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui & Kedarnath

“Over the years, there has been a shift in women’s representation on and off the screen. We are certainly in the right direction when we talk about having meaty roles for actresses, having more female writers and producers on board, and more. In fact, today, even women are up for anything challenging and path-breaking. For instance, when we approached Vaani Kapoor for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, she didn’t even blink for a second before saying yes even though the character that she essayed in the film was not a conventional female lead role. I am really excited to be a part of the industry at a time when the narrative is changing.”

Ishani Banerjee

Writer: Aligarh, Human & Despatch

“I feel it’s a great time that we are writing and creating so many characters. Digital space is changing the entire landscape of storytelling. For the longest time, it was a male gaze, and we as women creators were finding it very difficult to break that norm, but it is now changing. While writing even my male characters, my feminine side seeps into it. My female characters in Human are as strong and harsh as male ones besides having the feminine traits. This is the biggest triumph for the female forces working in the industry.”

Mansi Bagla

Producer: Forensic & Sirf Ek Friday

“Over the past decades, Indian cinema has witnessed a significant transformation in the way women are portrayed through films. And it wasn’t easy to find a strong foothold in a male-dominated workspace. However, over the years, our leading actresses have achieved that feat slowly but surely. There is still a lot of work to be done, and as a producer, I want to make films that portray women as more independent, confident, and out there. Even in terms of pay, status and roles, I sincerely hope and want to work towards a time when the leading ladies will be on par with their male counterparts.”

Sapna Bhavnani

Director: Music Videos

“I have a habit of paving my own roads instead of complaining about the potholes. Yes, it’s true that it’s still easier for men to get funding in this industry, but it’s also true that we are showing up. Let’s keep the conversation to who we are and not to who we are not.”

Sarita Tanwar

Producer: Broken But Beautiful franchise & Never Kiss Your Best Friend franchise

“I think Bollywood is progressing as far as inclusivity. There are more female writers now, more female directors, producers, EPA, and there are more women on every set, in every department. I have worked with female costume designers, production designers, DOPs, and a female director. Not because of their gender but because these ladies are great at what they do. The ratio of men:women on a film set is much better than it was a decade ago. Women are heading studios and web platforms. There are female-centric scripts being written, and they are getting made. It all sounds great, but when you compare a heroine led film to films headlined by male actors, it’s not even 10 per cent of the share. In mainstream cinema, female characters still don’t have much to do. I will say we have a lot to celebrate, but we still have a long way to go.”

—With inputs from Oshin Fernandes

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 04:00 AM IST