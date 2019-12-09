Women in Black: Ananya, Deepika, Kiara steal the show at 2019 Star Screen Awards

The 2019 Star Screen Awards saw several Bollywood celebs arrive in style and pose for the paparazzi at the red carpet. Amid all the glitz and glamour, black was the dominating colour that stood out on the starry night. Bollywood’s top fashionistas Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani turned heads in their vogue avatars.

Kiara wore a thigh high slit one shoulder lacy gown that was accentuated with a big black bow. She opted for a voluminous pony tail and completed it with minimal makeup and red lip.