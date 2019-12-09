Women in Black: Ananya, Deepika, Kiara steal the show at 2019 Star Screen Awards

The 2019 Star Screen Awards saw several Bollywood celebs arrive in style and pose for the paparazzi at the red carpet. Amid all the glitz and glamour, black was the dominating colour that stood out on the starry night. Bollywood’s top fashionistas Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani turned heads in their vogue avatars.
Kiara wore a thigh high slit one shoulder lacy gown that was accentuated with a big black bow. She opted for a voluminous pony tail and completed it with minimal makeup and red lip.
Meanwhile Deepika opted for an Alex Perry one shoulder down, that left a trail from one side. She recently went for a new haircut that added some jazz to her monochromatic look.
Finally, newbie Ananya Panday wore Gauri and Nainika tulle style gown with a plunging neckline. She opted for a high bun and smoky eyes with nude lips.
The night's big winners were Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which also had Ranveer bag the best actor trophy, and Anubhav Sinha's Article 15, receiving multiple awards in several categories. Meanwhile, veteran actor Prem Chopra, known for his iconic villainous roles, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
