Woman Crush Wednesday: Kareena is fit to be a queen as she slays in her royal blue couture

Kareena Kapoor Khan is raising the bar in the fashion arena with each day passing by. Earlier this week, Bebo transformed the airport into her vanity space and got glammed up for her cousin, Armaan Jain’s roka ceremony. The actress who is busy promoting her upcoming film Good Newwz has been making headlines for her stunning outfits for back to back events.
A recent picture shared by her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori, shows the actress exuding royalty in a deep blue couture. The ensemble that is embellished with a medallion style brooch adds the perfect amount of bling to her monochrome outfit. Certainly Bebo is fit to be a queen.
During a media interaction, Kareena was asked two fashion essentials that she considers the most important, to which, she pointed out on black trousers and a lovely black dress.
"Being December is the party season, I've Black trousers and a lovely Black dress with a little bit of shine and shimmer making it perfect for December", said the 'Jab We Met' actor while launching a fashion store.
Kareena also hinted on her travelling to a colder place soon and she said she would include colourful sweaters to the list.
Talking of her forthcoming movie 'Good Newzz' which is slated to hit the big-screens on December 27, she said the movie is in the comedy genre that gets a slight drama towards the end. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)