Woman Crush Wednesday: Kareena is fit to be a queen as she slays in her royal blue couture

During a media interaction, Kareena was asked two fashion essentials that she considers the most important, to which, she pointed out on black trousers and a lovely black dress.

"Being December is the party season, I've Black trousers and a lovely Black dress with a little bit of shine and shimmer making it perfect for December", said the 'Jab We Met' actor while launching a fashion store.

Kareena also hinted on her travelling to a colder place soon and she said she would include colourful sweaters to the list.

Talking of her forthcoming movie 'Good Newzz' which is slated to hit the big-screens on December 27, she said the movie is in the comedy genre that gets a slight drama towards the end. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.