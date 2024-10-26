Woman Accuses Chris Brown Of Rape On Diddy's Yacht In 2020, Recalls Feeling 'Disgusted': 'I Said No & Felt Him...'

A new documentary titled 'Chris Brown: A History of Violence' is set to premiere on Sunday, October 27 on Investigation Discovery (ID), featuring multiple women who have come forward with serious allegations against the R&B singer. Among these accounts is one from an anonymous woman, referred to as Jane Doe, who alleged that she was raped by Brown in December 2020 aboard a yacht owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs, as per 'People' magazine.

In the documentary, Doe recounted her experience after moving to Los Angeles to pursue a dance career. During a trip to Miami, she received an invitation to Combs' yacht, where she discovered that Chris Brown would also be present. "I thought it was a sign that he could maybe be able to help me or guide me or give me some advice," she explained, as per 'People' magazine.

Read Also Chris Brown Sued For Beating Up Man, Knocking Him Unconscious In London Nightclub

According to her, Brown then led her to a bedroom where the alleged assault took place. "I said 'No,' and then I felt him... next thing I knew he was inside me," she alleges tearfully, adding, "I was so disgusted," as per 'People' magazine.

Brown's attorneys have categorically denied Doe's claims, labelling them as entirely fabricated. A representative for Brown has not responded to requests for comment. Sean Combs' attorney also declined to comment amid ongoing legal issues facing the music mogul. Following the incident, Doe attempted to process her experience through conversations with Brown, but it wasn't until she sought therapy that she labelled the event as sexual assault.

"I know it for a fact. Instead of telling myself that it wasn't, it was. It was rape," she asserted. Doe's previous legal attempts to pursue justice were met with setbacks, including a judge dismissing her case in 2022 due to "lack of prosecution." However, she has since regained legal representation, with attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd expressing her unwavering belief in Doe's story: "I adore my client and I believe what happened to her is 100 per cent true." The documentary also features allegations from another woman, Liziane Gutierrez, who claims that Brown punched her in the face during an incident in 2016 after she attempted to take a photo of him. Gutierrez had previously settled a lawsuit against Brown in 2017, as per People magazine.

'Chris Brown: A History of Violence' documents a troubling pattern of accusations against Brown, whose history of legal troubles is extensive.

He gained notoriety after a 2009 incident involving his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, which resulted in felony assault charges. Subsequent allegations, including those from ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, have further painted a portrait of a man with a history of violent behaviour, as per People magazine.