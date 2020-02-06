With Rs 1,691 crore, Virat Kohli defeats Akshay Kumar as India's most valuable celebrity

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli is a modern-day idol for many youngsters. He has innumerable records to his name in the game of cricket and his popularity can also be judged by his brand endorsements which is currently highest among celebrities in India.

According to a study by global advisory firm, Duff and Phelps, Kohli topped the brand valuation list for the third consecutive year as his value rose by an impressive 39 per cent to $237.5 million in 2019.

In the study titled Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2019: "New is Gold." which provides a ranking of India's most powerful celebrities based on brand values derived from their endorsement contracts, the 31-year-old Indian skipper was ahead of many Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan.