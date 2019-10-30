With over 153 awards, here's to 18 years of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', India's third longest-running TV show

In 2001, 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay' was one of the prominent TV drama and it was the third longest-running Indian television series. This series was created by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms for Star Plus. The show ran for seven years which featured Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Urvashi Dholakia and Ronit Roy who portrayed Prerna Sharma, Anurag Basu, Komolika Majumdar, and Rishabh Bajaj.

The show explored the story of Anurag and Prerna who were meant to fall in love yet separated throughout their lives and achieved union only after death. Komolika Basu and Rishabh Bajaj are vital catalysts in the story.

Today the producer of this popular show Ekta Kapoor is celebrating 18 years of 'Kasauti Zindgi Kay'. She shared her joy on Instagram with a brief post alongside a video.

She wrote,"18 years ago I launched two shows on d same day oct 29 th! Both busted d rating charts ! One on SONY #kutumb n one on star #kasautiizindagiikay ! Thanku audience teams Channels ! Always grateful ❤️With over 153 awards and 172 nominations, #KasautiiZindagiiKay remains to be one of the most loved shows on the Indian Television. Here's to 18 years of this iconic show! #18YearsOfKasautiiZindagiiKay"