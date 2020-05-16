Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier quits Instagram, sends 7.2 million followers in shock

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier who rose to fame with her iconic wink in the film Oru Adaar Love quit Instagram recently, leaving her 7.2 million followers in shock. According to reports, the reason for the actress to leave the photo sharing platform is not clear yet, however it can also be a part of a publicity stunt as seen by many actors who sometimes delete their posts and go MIA before dropping a major announcement.

Meanwhile her Facebook and TikTok accounts are still active.

In 2018 Priya was reported to earn Rs 8 lakh per promotional post on Instagram. She even took over Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylie Jenner to grab the top spot in garnering maximum followers on Instagram in a single day.