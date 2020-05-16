Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier quits Instagram, sends 7.2 million followers in shock

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier who rose to fame with her iconic wink in the film Oru Adaar Love quit Instagram recently, leaving her 7.2 million followers in shock. According to reports, the reason for the actress to leave the photo sharing platform is not clear yet, however it can also be a part of a publicity stunt as seen by many actors who sometimes delete their posts and go MIA before dropping a major announcement.
Meanwhile her Facebook and TikTok accounts are still active.
In 2018 Priya was reported to earn Rs 8 lakh per promotional post on Instagram. She even took over Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylie Jenner to grab the top spot in garnering maximum followers on Instagram in a single day.
The last we heard any news of Priya's upcoming projects was in 2019. Her film Sridevi Bungalow ran into legal trouble owing to the title of the film. However, the celluloid is expected to be making positive progress. Helmed by Prashanth Mampilly, the release date is yet to be decided.
Varrier reportedly signed another film called Love Hackers. Revealing details she stated in an interview that the said venture is based on real life incidents. She also described the plotline of the film in brief mentioning that it revolves around a girl who is trapped in an unfortunate situation but bravely gets out of it with her knowledge, instinct and presence of mind. It is being said that the film primarily revolves around cyber-crime and its consequences.