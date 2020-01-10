'William will fly to America to say 'Chandu Ki Chachi' to Meghan': Twitter has a hilarious 'K3G' analogy for Royal showdown

Madame Tussauds London has moved the wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, away from the rest of the royal family, after the couple announced that they have decided to quit their 'senior role' in the family.

In a statement, Prince Harry and Meghan announced on Wednesday that they will "step back as 'senior' members of the royal family" and are planning to work towards becoming "financially independent".

Reacting to the surprising news, Tussauds museum said that the couple's wax figures which previously stood alongside Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will no longer appear in the Royal Family set, CNN reported Madame Tussauds said they will be separated from the family to mirror their "progressive new role within the Royal institution".

Meghan's waxwork was unveiled shortly before the royal wedding in May 2018 and was positioned alongside Prince Harry in a room dedicated to celebrating their partnership.

While the royal showdown had Twitterverse reacting across the world, its desi chunk has a hilarious Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham analogy to share.

A twitter user has tweeted the picture of royal wax statues writing, “This is full blown kabhi khushi kabhi gham. 10 years later, William’s going to be flying to America saying ‘chandu ki chachi’ to Meghan”