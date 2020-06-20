Will Smith says divorce from first wife Sheree Fletcher was ultimate failure for him

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Will Smith says his divorce from actress Sheree Fletcher was the worst thing in his adult life. In a clip of Facebook Watch's Father's Day episode of "Red Table Talk", Smith opened up about his divorce from his first wife Fletcher -- which happened when their son Trey was just two, reports people.com.
"I want to talk about one interesting concept that you've brought up quite a bit in regards to Trey and divorce -- and the idea being that just because a man might not be the best husband, does not mean he isn't a good father," Pinkett Smith said.
To which, Smith said: "With Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time. Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life, divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I've been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don't think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son's mother."
Smith and Fletcher got married in 1992 and divorced in 1995. The actor married Pinkett Smith in 1997 and the couple has two children -- son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 19.
