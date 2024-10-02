 'Will Return Stronger': Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Palak Sindhwani Bids Adieu To Show, Shares Unseen Photos With Cast
Palak Sindhwani, who essayed the character of Sonu in Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma took to her Instagram handle to bid the show a final adieu. The actress shared unseen pictures of her with the cast of the show and also penned a heartfelt note.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
article-image

Palak Sindhwani who had been essaying the character of Sonu in Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma made headlines after the makers of the show issued a legal notice to the actress accusing her of breaching the contract of the show. While Palak initially kept mum, in a media interaction she too levied some serious allegations on the makers of the show and accused them of mentally harassing her.

article-image

Now, as the actress has decided to call it quits, she took to her Instagram handle to share a few unseen pictures of the time she spent on the sets of the show. Sharing these pictures with the cast of the show, Palak also penned a heartfelt note and also showered her co stars with love and compliments. The actress states that her goodbye was filled with tears but she will preserve the memories created on the sets of the show forever. Palak also requests her followers to watch her last dance performance that will air in the episode of the show tonight.

The actress writes, ''As I wrap up my last day on set, I reflect on the past five years filled with hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Thank you to my amazing audience for the love and support you’ve given me throughout this journey. I’m truly grateful for this journey and the incredible people I’ve had the pleasure of working with. I’ve learned so much—not just from my fellow actors, but also from everyone behind the scenes, from my hairstylist to the spot team, makeup team and everyone else. Our goodbyes were filled with tears, and I will cherish the wonderful memories we’ve created together as a team. As I take some time to transition back to a more normal life, I will take this time to reflect, relax and recharge to return stronger and ready for the next chapter. PS - Being an actor, stepping onto the set, means letting go of everything and focusing only on delivering your best and that’s what I did right till the final shot. Finally, for the very last time, tune in to watch my dance performance with Bappa tonight at 8:30 as I bid everyone goodbye!!''

article-image

For the uninformed, in a recent media interaction, the actress accused the makers of TMKOC of threatening to delete her Instagram overnight. She also accused them of indirectly asking for a share in all her brand endorsements.

article-image

