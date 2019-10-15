Will Radhika Merchant fast for beau Anant Ambani this Karwa Chauth?

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani have been the talk of the town ever since their picture together went viral on social media. And it’s not just that, Radhika has often been a part of celebratory galore held by the Ambani household.
Radhika and Anant may have not posed together for the shutterbugs in public, but the former is very close to Mukesh and Nita Ambani. She also shares a good rapport with Anant’s sister Isha (married to Anand Piramal) and Akash Ambani’s wife Shloka Mehta.
Radhika is the most dynamic among the lot, as she stands out with her charm and the ability to address guests at a large event. She even hosted Shloka and Akash’s pre-wedding festivities in Switzerland.
With Karwa Chauth around the corner, Shloka and Isha would be keeping a fast for their significant others. Will Radhika keep one for Anant as well? It is the first Karwa Chauth for this trio and could be a grand affair within the clan.
Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare. She is ambitious by nature post completing her graduate degree from the New York University, in Politics and Economics, Radhika has carved a path for herself in the luxury real estate sector.
