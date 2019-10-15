Will Radhika Merchant fast for beau Anant Ambani this Karwa Chauth?

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani have been the talk of the town ever since their picture together went viral on social media. And it’s not just that, Radhika has often been a part of celebratory galore held by the Ambani household.

Radhika and Anant may have not posed together for the shutterbugs in public, but the former is very close to Mukesh and Nita Ambani. She also shares a good rapport with Anant’s sister Isha (married to Anand Piramal) and Akash Ambani’s wife Shloka Mehta.