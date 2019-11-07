Will her prayers work? Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Golden Temple before Dostana 2 shooting

It seems like Janhvi Kapoor is having a great time in Amritsar, admiring the beauty and seeking blessings at the Golden Temple before commencing the shoot of her upcoming film 'Dostana 2.' The actor was seen visiting the monument with director Collin D'Cunha.

The 'Dhadak' star shared a series of pictures on her Instagram where she can be seen standing in front of the majestic temple seeking blessings.

Clad in a traditional outfit, the actor can be seen enjoying the atmosphere.