Why you can't mess with Bollywood's new 'it' girls - Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana

For many years, Bollywood had been stereotypical when it came to actresses maintaining a healthy rapport amongst themselves. Often called as each other’s contemporaries, these leading ladies were often questioned if they got along with each other, especially when paired opposite one actor in a film. Cat fights always attracted gossip mongers to hit the tabloids, but the millennial squad is above all the drama. B-town’s youngistaan is enjoying its squad moment, especially the girl gang that primarily includes Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, who call themselves Charlie’s Angels.
While Shanya has stayed off the spotlight and is focusing on being an assistant director, Suhana grabbed eyeballs in her Vogue cover even before bagging a film. Despite being Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, she didn’t go well with those who called her out with nepotism. Meanwhile, the new comer Ananya Panday already starred in her debut film Student of the Year 2, and is on to her next titled Pati Patni Aur Woh. With these young women all set to shake the standards of the shallow media that judges them, social media users who troll them, it’s quite evident that one simply cannot mess with this trio.
"Suhana, Shanaya and I have grown up together and are practically of the same age. So whenever trolling or bullying happens, we three have each other's back. We can count on each other during our lows. I am lucky because they are always with me no matter what," Ananya told Asian Age.
"But when my college trolling happened, I just realised how alone you feel at that time. You just need one person to believe you so that you can be fine. I realised that I have such a strong support system, but a lot of people don’t even have that. With this initiative, I want to support people so that they can just let out their feelings and have someone to believe in what they are saying,” she added.
Ananya has also launched her own initiative called So Positive, which is an initiative that targets social media bullying. "There is no organised way to deal with incessant trolling, so I just want to provide for people to know how to handle such a situation. Recently, Instagram has made changes in the way they go about trolling. I feel happy that So Positive has made that change now: Before you pass a hateful comment, you get a notification asking 'are you sure you want to post it’. So it also makes that trolls think twice," she said.
That being said, the three young women are indeed redefining the dynamics of tackling trolls. Despite the long driven idea that women resent other women, especially belonging to the same stream, it’s good to see the change that the young lot is bringing about in Bollywood.