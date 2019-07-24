Why you can't mess with Bollywood's new 'it' girls - Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana

For many years, Bollywood had been stereotypical when it came to actresses maintaining a healthy rapport amongst themselves. Often called as each other’s contemporaries, these leading ladies were often questioned if they got along with each other, especially when paired opposite one actor in a film. Cat fights always attracted gossip mongers to hit the tabloids, but the millennial squad is above all the drama. B-town’s youngistaan is enjoying its squad moment, especially the girl gang that primarily includes Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, who call themselves Charlie’s Angels.

While Shanya has stayed off the spotlight and is focusing on being an assistant director, Suhana grabbed eyeballs in her Vogue cover even before bagging a film. Despite being Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, she didn’t go well with those who called her out with nepotism. Meanwhile, the new comer Ananya Panday already starred in her debut film Student of the Year 2, and is on to her next titled Pati Patni Aur Woh. With these young women all set to shake the standards of the shallow media that judges them, social media users who troll them, it’s quite evident that one simply cannot mess with this trio.

"Suhana, Shanaya and I have grown up together and are practically of the same age. So whenever trolling or bullying happens, we three have each other's back. We can count on each other during our lows. I am lucky because they are always with me no matter what," Ananya told Asian Age.