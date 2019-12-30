'Why Switzerland, come to Delhi': Bhuvan Bam turns trip advisor for Varun-Natasha, Virat-Anushka

With the mercury dipping in Delhi with each passing day and a blanket of dense fog engulfing most parts of the national capital, several train and flight operations are adversely affected in Delhi.

A minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the national capital on December 29. Early morning today, the temperature in Delhi was at 4.6 degrees which at Palam was recorded as 4.8-degree celsius.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a 'red' warning for the national capital as cold wave conditions continued unabated in the region. The red colour denotes extreme weather conditions.

From December 31 onwards, rain is likely in the capital city and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

This weather phenomenon is likely to continue till January 3, predicted the weather forecast agency.

