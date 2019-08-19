Why Sonam Kapoor's remarks on Pakistan are causing a stir?

Post the scrapping of Article 370, many Bollywood celebs opened up on the issue. And while some have spoken in favor of the government, there have been some who have expresses solidarity with the Kashmiris. Recently, Sonam Kapoor, in an interview with BBC Asian Network addressed the situation in Kashmir and Pakistan's reaction over it (considering the breaking of ties, including travel routes and ban on artists on both sides to perform).

Sonam said, “It’s heartbreaking to see where the situation has landed right now but I’m very patriotic. So I think for me now it’s better to keep quiet and let this pass because even this too shall pass. I think our countries were one country like 70 years ago and the fact that there is so much divisive politics at play is really heart-breaking.”

Elaborating on the ban of Bollywood films in Pakistan she said, “As an artist, you want to be represented everywhere and you want your work to be shown everywhere. Neerja wasn’t shown in Pakistan even though it was a true story, because the plane landed in Karachi and the hijack took place there, it didn’t in any way show Pakistan in a negative light at all but the fact that they didn’t show the film there was really heart-breaking for me. I have a huge Pakistani following and two of my best friends are Muslim and half Pakistani.”

“I think it’s very complicated and I don’t understand it as much because there’s a lot of contrasting and contrary news, everywhere so I don’t really know what the truth is. I believe in having a peaceful discourse and understanding what’s going on. So, when I have complete information is when I think I can give an opinion", she added.

It was after this, that there was a massive stir on social media that called out Sonam for her remarks. Many went on to call her a hypocrite and questioned why did BBC provided her a platform to speak on such sensitive issues. Here are some reactions.