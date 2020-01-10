Why Raveena Tandon is thrilled after NSUI distributes free 'Chhapaak' tickets and BJP gives 'Tanhaji' movie tickets

Deepika Padukone made headlines when she attended the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protests on Tuesday. #BoycottChhapaak started trending on Twitter with people sharing cancelled tickets of the movie based on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

The Meghna Gulzar directed movie released on Friday along with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior. The BJP workers distributed free movie tickets of Tanhaji while the National Students' Union of India(NSUI) workers gave away free tickets of Deepika's Chhapaak in Kanpur.

Reacting to the two parties doling away free tickets, actor Raveena Tandon had an epic response. She wrote, "Ok.Wait.What? Score-?Annnnd kaaaaaachhiinng!(Sound of money rolling in)Contributing to the indian film industry. Ps.i know that some sense of humour missing in this world,please try to see this in the lighter vein.(no controversy or hurting of any sentiments intended)."