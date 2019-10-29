Why playing an acid victim in Chhapaak is Deepika's toughest role

Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Chhapaak, which is creating an uproar across quarters for its versatile narrative, stars Deepika Padukone who is not only headlining the project but producing it as well. The film is based on the true story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film features Vikrant Massey alongside Deepika.

The film was an emotional journey for the entire team especial Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone is an impeccable actor and has won praises from critics and audiences not only for her performances but also for her for her project choices.

Deepika was present at an event recently and spoke about Chhapaak. She said Chhapaak has been the toughest and most emotional project of her career. She further added that she used to think her earlier (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) projects were really different. However playing the role of an acid attack survivor, sitting for hour long make up and prosthetics session was really exhausting. She even added that it would take hours to take off the prosthetics and that made her feel those burns emotionally.

During an in depth conversation at an event called The Print’s Off the Cuff, the actress was asked whether she burnt the prosthetics on the last day of the filming, she said, “I took the piece of the prosthetics, took alcohol, went to a corner and burnt it.”

We’ve often hear about the physical challenges the actors go through while shooting for a film, but some characters leave an imprint on actors emotionally.