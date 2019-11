Why Manushi Chillar's first shot at Prithviraj today was a 'beautiful coincidence'

Former beauty queen Manushi Chillar gave the first shot for her debut Hindi film "Prithviraj" on Monday. It was a "beautiful coincidence", she noted that she gave her first shot for the film on the same day she was crowned Miss World two years ago.

"It is really a beautiful coincidence that I gave my first shot for 'Prithviraj' on the same day that I had won Miss World two years back. November 18 is definitely one of the most special days of my life and I'm thrilled that two of my life's biggest milestones fall on the same day. Giving the first shot for my debut film was simply surreal," she said.