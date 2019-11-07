Why Keanu Reeves dating an age-appropriate girlfriend is a big deal

It's a Hollywood cliché for men to fall for younger women, well, not just in movies but also in real life. Time and Time again, some real famous actors have proved this stereotype true. Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney are just two of them.
Recently, the news of Keanu Reeves stepping out at an event with his girlfriend broke the internet. Well, people were expecting Keanu's lady to be a 20 something year old. It was refreshing to see a famous Hollywood actor, date a woman around his own age-group.
The 55-year-old actor stepped out with Grant for Los Angeles County Museum of Art's (LACMA) Art + Film Gala.
The rumoured couple were all smiles while holding hands as they made their way down the carpet. They happily posed for the shutterbugs.
For the occasion, Reeves opted for an all-black suit, while Grant, 46, looked resplendent in a navy blue gown with a plunging neckline.
Fans quick to talk about Keanu and his choice. Fans praised the actor for having an “age-appropriate” girlfriend — despite her still being nine years younger than him.
One woman claimed this made him even “hotter”, another said this relationship is the “start of world peace”, while a male called him “brave”.
Brave? Is it really brave for a 55-year-old man to date a 46-year-old woman?
Well, let us take you to the root of it.
Have a look at these Hollywood stars with their girlfriends and you will have all your answers. Here's why Keanu Reeves dating Grant is a big deal:
Leonardo DiCaprio, 44 is currently dating 22-year-old model Camila Morrone
Johnny Depp, 55, and his ex-wife Amber Heard had a 23-year age gap. According to rumours, his current fling is a 20 year old Russian dancer.
The Clooneys are one of the most talked about couple in Hollywood right now. George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin have a 17 years age gap.
Dane Cook, 47, and his 20-year-old girlfriend, singer Kelsi Taylornever shy away from expressing their love for each other for each other. 26 years age-gap doesn't stop Cook from being public about his lady love.
No that's not Bradley Cooper's daughter. She's his ex-girlfriend, 26-year-old model Suki Waterhouse. However, the 43-year-old actor dumped her in 2015.
So yes, although Keanu Reeves and Grant have a 9 years age-gap it is still quite modest according to the Hollywood standards.
