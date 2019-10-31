Why did Nita Ambani hang up on Dhirubhai Ambani? Find out!

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani turns 56 today. She is a philanthropist, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, and a non-executive director of Reliance Industries.

Nita grew up in a middle-class family in Mumbai. She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, and also worked as a teacher. However, very few know of how Mukesh met Nita, and the duo eventually got married.

It was Mukesh’s mother Kokilaben, who saw Nita performing during an event and immediately asked her husband Dhirubhai Ambani to ask for Nita to marry their son. In an interview on Simi Garewal’s show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Nita opened up on how she hung up on Dhirubhai not once but twice, assuming it was a prank call.

She added that it was during her exams and was really angry about the consecutive calls. At one point she event went on to say, "If you're Dhirubhai Ambani I am Elizabeth Taylor."

Watch the full video below: