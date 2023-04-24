Why did Alia Bhatt DELETE lovely photo with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha? Netizens divided on her actions

Alia Bhatt | Photo File

Alia Bhatt, the popular Bollywood actress, caused a stir on social media when she shared a never-before-seen picture of her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, bonding with their daughter Raha.

The actress, who has been fiercely protective of her daughter's privacy, took down the photo shortly after posting it, leaving fans wondering about the reason behind the move.

Alia Bhatt shared this photo, which was quickly snapped by a Reddit user before she could delete it

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter Raha in November last year and have been careful about sharing any pictures of her on social media.

The only photo of Raha that Alia had shared earlier was when they announced her name.

Netizens react to Alia Bhatt's actions

Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the little one in the latest photo, where Ranbir was seen playing with Raha in a baby stroller at home.

However, the photo was taken down by Alia shortly after posting it, leaving fans to speculate about the reason behind the move. While some fans felt that Alia might have changed her mind about sharing the photo, others believed that the actress wanted to protect her daughter from online trolls.

One fan pointed out, "With the amount of hate these two get, I don’t even wanna imagine what comments haters would write about her."

Another fan explained, "There’s this contradicting feeling when you want to share something online and you don’t want to at the same time. Maybe she posted it and realized she didn’t really want it out there."

Alia has been fiercely protective of her daughter's privacy and has spoken about her only on rare occasions. In an interview with Elle India earlier this year, Alia spoke fondly of her daughter and said, "She is pretty small right now. But, I love to read books since she listens to me with all her attention."

Her upcoming projects

Talking about her professional front, Alia has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot.

She is also set to star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. The film is expected to arrive for the audience by July 28 this year. Apart from this, the actress is also working on Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Alia has always been an inspiration to her fans, not just for her acting skills but also for the way she handles her personal life.

With her latest move to protect her daughter's privacy, Alia has once again proved that she is a doting mother who will go to any lengths to keep her family safe and secure.

Read Also Ileana D'Cruz, Alia Bhatt and other actresses who got pregnant before marriage