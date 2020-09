Whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for Sushant Singh Rajput: Anurag Kashyap

Mumbai: After several Bollywood actors demanded justice for Rhea Chakraborty by sharing a strong message against patriarchy, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reacted to the complaints of why the industry was quite regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation and why they have decided to speak up now.

The filmmaker took to Twitter and posted a statement that read, "Everybody baying for Rhea's blood, asking questions like how did you know she didn't do this or that to him? How do you (know) what was he going through? Are (we) forgetting that the whole industry has actually known and seen and interacted with SSR over last 9-10 years. Yes we know better."

The director added, "And that is also the reason the whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for him. And now it is that very knowledge of SSR that has again brought everyone out here together to stand in solidarity for Rhea because it's gone too far. Republic doesn't inform our opinion."