Who wore it better? Malaika Arora copies Kendall Jenner's red gown by Giambattista Valli

High street favourite H&M tied up with Italian haute couture label Giambattista Valli to create an eclectic collection for the season.

Valli's eclectic mix of sharpness and frills is to die for. And here are these two Diva's slaying the beautiful red gown from the Giambattista Valli x H&M.

Kendall Jenner and Malaika Arora wore the same outfits.While one looked glamorous, the other looked suave, who according to you rocked the look?

Kendall Jenner rocked a Giambattista Valli x H&M collection for the collaboration's ad campaign and on the runway.