Who wore it better? Malaika Arora copies Kendall Jenner's red gown by Giambattista Valli

High street favourite H&M tied up with Italian haute couture label Giambattista Valli to create an eclectic collection for the season.
Valli's eclectic mix of sharpness and frills is to die for. And here are these two Diva's slaying the beautiful red gown from the Giambattista Valli x H&M.
Kendall Jenner and Malaika Arora wore the same outfits.While one looked glamorous, the other looked suave, who according to you rocked the look?
Kendall Jenner rocked a Giambattista Valli x H&M collection for the collaboration's ad campaign and on the runway.
She looked like an angel in the red gown.
Well, our very own Chhaiyya Chhaiyya girl, Malaika Arora wore the same dress for an award show.
Malaika Arora chose the Giambattista Valli x H&M's red dress for Global Spa awards on Thursday.
Malaika looked glamorous in the red gown that accentuated her sexy legs. She added her own touch by adding a pearl necklace but what took the look to another level was the white beaded choker. She added a pair of black jeweled plumps and a classic maroon lip.
Malaika rocked this gown at the Global Spa Awards 2019. Malaika Arora slayed the red carpet with her baby sister Amrita Arora.
The Arora sisters received the Fit and Fab sibling duo award.
For those who have been living under the rock, Giambattista Valli is the designer of Deepika Padukone's iconic Cannes look.
Talking about the H&M x GIAMBATTISTA VALLI line, it will feature both womenswear and a menswear collection for the very first time. Dressmaker to celebrities like Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Ariana Grande, and Emma Stone, Giambattista Valli is making his designs available to a wider audience.
The designer states, "My work speaks for itself, so I wouldn't add much. I like to think of myself as an accomplice to some special moments. My creations are easy to wear and easy to interpret. More than dresses, I see them as a means to create a dialogue with my clients. I design for a living body, not for a lifeless mannequin."
On the collaboration, the designer revealed: "I accepted this project because I felt it was the right moment to share my vision with a new audience. I want H&M customers to get access to the Valli dream and make whatever they want out of it. What I am offering them is a style, not fashion: something with a deeper meaning and a longer life. There won't be throwaway pieces in the collection, but items customers will want to keep in their wardrobes for a long time. The Giambattista Valli X H&M collection allows me to bring beauty to everyone."
The collection is available worldwide in selected stores and on hm.com.
Before you run to the H&M store, tell us who wore it better? The highest paid model in the world, Kendall Jenner or our very own diva Malaika Arora
