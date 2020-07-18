Who is Haruma Miura? Here’s what we know about the Japanese actor’s death so far

Japanese actor Haruma Miura was found dead at his Tokyo residence, as reported by Japan Times. The 30-year-old was found unresponsive at his home in Minato Ward. He was rushed to the hospital, but later pronounced dead.

According to reports, police stated that an apparent suicide note was found and are investigating the incident as a possible suicide.

Miura made his acting debut in 1997 in the television drama Agri when he was just seven, and rose to popularity in the mid-2000s starring in Gokusen 3 and the 2007 film Koizora. He also played a leading role in the 2010 movie Kimi ni Todoke.

Miura graduated from Horikoshi High School in Nakano, Tokyo in 2009.

In 2008, he starred in Naoko and won the Sponichi Grand Prix Newcomer Award in the 63rd Mainichi Film Awards in 2009 for his role. He also was given a newcomer award in the 31st Japan Academy Awards on February 15, 2008. Signed to top agency Amuse Inc., Miura received an award for his supporting role in “The Eternal Zero" in 2015.

Fans were shocked with the news of his sudden demise. Many took to social media and paid tribute to the actor. One user wrote, "One of the best JP actors in our generation. Gone to soon. Hope he finally finds his rest and peace with his battles. We will miss you forever, our beloved Kazehaya-kun. We love you."

"The first time i fell in love with his smile... Haruma Miura.. Thank you for all those memories you gave us. My heart broke in pieces to think that we’re not going to see you anymore. I’m sure everyone will still love u even tho u’re not here. Goodbye Haruma Miura," added another.