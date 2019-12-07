'Where's the lota?': Desi Twitter cracks up over Joey King's latest pose

Actor Joey King took to Twitter to share pictures of her, looking sexy in an all-black ensemble.
'The Act' actor looked sizzling in a black slip dress, fishnet stockings and red bottoms. The actor had dramatic poses in the pictures and desi Twitter is cracking up over one her poses.
In the pictures Joey can be seen sitting in 'Indian toilet' pose.
Twitter users took to the comments to leave some hilarious replies. One user commented, "That invisible Indian toilet."
Another wrote, "If "Mummy, karli" had a face."
Here are the hilarious comments:
On the work front, 'Kissing Booth' actress Joey King was last seen in Hulu's 'The Act'. King had shaved her head in order to play real-life Munchausen victim-turned-murderer named Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the true-crime series.
She will next be seen in the sequel of 'Kissing Booth' with Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)