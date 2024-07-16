'When You Give Over 10,000 Hours...': Fawad Khan On Why Pakistani Drama Are Rage In India

Actor Fawad Khan is well-known for his work in the Pakistani entertainment industry and Bollywood. The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor recently spoke about Pakistani dramas and its popularity in India.

"I think because of the Pakistani industry there have been dips in the film industry. So the visual medium of entertainment in Pakistan was primarily television. So it became the strong suit of the industry. We have learned how to work on narratives for television," Fawad told Pinkvilla on why Television is prime in Pakistan.

"I think when you spend so much time, or when you give it over 10,000 hours, you're doing something right when the audience is, is constantly praising that thing. So it's that amount of time, Just like in India the strong suit is cinema. India, it's been going on for like a century so it becomes your strength. In Pakistan, the writers are more tuned to write longer narratives as opposed to Indian television, drama serials were something at one point in time, but now it's more about soap operas. So In India, I feel that the actors' and directors' dream was to work more in movies. Here in Pakistan, it's been television. We're good at telling stories on television," he concluded narrating about how these dramas have driven more in India.

On the work front, Fawad will be reuniting with Anam Saeed for Barzakh. It also stars Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, and others. The show will go on air from July 19 on Zindagi's YouTube Channel and Zee 5 Global.

Apart from this, Fawad will also make a comeback in Bollywood with a romantic-comedy film opposite Vaani Kapoor. The film will be directed by Aarti Bagdi. It is set to go on floors in September this year and will wrap by November.