'When You Become Fake, Your Image Suffers': Avinash Mishra Opens Up About Bigg Boss 18 & Risk To His Reputation (Exclusive)

Avinash Mishra, who has currently been making a lot of headlines post his rumoured eviction from the Bigg Boss 18 house got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal before entering the show. Speaking to us exclusively, Avinash had shed some light on the show, his game plans and more.

Congratulations for Bigg Boss 18. What was that one driving factor for you to take up the show this year?

To be honest, I give the same priority to all my projects and all my work calls. Whether it is fiction or non fiction. The makers have been calling me for the show for the past few years but obviously, because I was doing a show, I could not do it. This year I was free and usi time pe inka call aaya when I was about to take up a fiction show. Sometimes I feel it is a destiny's call jo jis time pe work aata hai, we should do that and this is the biggest reality show of India and mera pehla reality show hai and the biggest one, so I am really glad that I am doing it.

A show like Bigg Boss can either make you or break you. Sometimes your reputation is also on stake. Did you weigh these pros and cons?

I believe a positive mindset is very important for the show and you need to be real. Itna jo sochte hai log ke image stake pe hai, aisa perform kar na hai, aisa bann na hai, when you try to pretend, that time you become fake and when you become fake toh phir aap ki image kharab ho sakti hai and I feel that whatever you are, just be a real person and your positive side will come out if you be real. Log aisa sochte hai ke gussa kar diya, chilla diya kaisa lagega. If you are taking a stand for something good, that will also be seen on television that he is taking the right stand aur agar kuch aur bhi horaha hai toh wo bhi dikhega. Everything has to be real. If you are being your true self, I don't think aapki image stake pe hogi.

What are the things that trigger you, what makes you angry?

I think it is very situational. Even I do not know what will trigger me and what are those things jisse main trigger nahi hounga. Ye sab bahut situational hota hai ke kya horaha hai us wakt, wo ghar ka mahaul kaisa bana rahi hai cheeze, wo vibe kaise affect kar rahi hai, wo bahut matter karta hai. I don't think I can say what triggers me. And if you ask me about my stands, well, obviously us wakt jo galat horaha hoga main un cheezo ke liye stand lunga aur jo sahi hoga uske liye bhi lunga.

You are obviously aware about how much the viewers of Bigg Boss enjoy watching love angles on the show. Are you open to finding love in the Bigg Boss house?

You know what, I feel it is a very natural thing. You do not have to search for it or you do not have to find it. Ye bahut naturally hota hai, bahut organic hota hai. Ye aap bana nahi sakte waha jaa ke, soch ke nahi kar sakte, plan nahi kar sakte. It can happen at any moment and wo jab hoga toh aap khud ko rok bhi nahi paoge. When it is very natural and when it comes organically, aap khud usme efforts le lete ho because these are the bonds you do not plan about, it just happens.

How many outfits are you carrying inside the house and do you have any plans or strategies for the show?

(Giggles) To be honest, main bahut jyda outfits leke nahi ja raha hoon. Jitna main ache se carry kar sakta hoon utne hi leke ja raha hoon and if you ask me about my plans toh I feel to make a plan is the dumbest plan for a show like Bigg Boss. Every plan will be destroyed when you go in the house. I think one should just go and enjoy the journey and be themselves.