 ‘When The Showstopper Looks At You’: Ankit Gupta HYPES Rumoured Girlfriend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary As She Walks The Ramp
Ankit Gupta took to his Instagram handle to share a cute video of rumoured girlfriend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as she walked the ramp.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 08:25 PM IST
Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary enjoy a massive following across various social media handles. The couple who rose to fame with their stint together in Colors TV’s Udaariyan, were also later seen participating in the 16th instalment of Bigg Boss.

Well, Priyanka, who is walking the ramp today found support in rumoured boyfriend Ankit Gupta, who was seen hyping her in the audience. Ankit took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the actress as she confidently walked the ramp. However, it was Ankit’s message for the actress that has got our attention. Sharing a video of the actress, Ankit writes, ‘When the showstopper looks at you.’

The actress can be seen wearing a beautiful charcoal black saree in this video shared by Ankit.

Earlier, the actor had also opened up on never ‘letting Priyanka go’ and had stated that he is lucky to have her in his life. However, both Priyanka and Ankit have not officially confirmed their relationship yet and have maintained that they are best of friend. On the work front, while Ankit is currently a part of Star Plus’ ‘Maati Se Bandhi For’ opposite Rutuja Bagwe, Priyanka’s first film ‘Dus June Ki Raat’ released a while ago.

